Boil Water Advisory Issued For Pleasant Valley Area

The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for the Kingmont, Pleasant Valley, Bentons Ferry and Airport Road areas of Marion County.

The department said a hydrant break on a water main line caused damage. The City of Fairmont is repairing the water line. Samples will be collected for bacteriological testing and results will be determined within 24 hours.

Customers are asked to contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on Saturday March 18th after 11:00 pm to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.