Harrison County Deputy How To React At A Traffic Stop

Getting pulled over can be a tricky situation.



Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Morrison gave our reporter, Elayna Conard, a few tips on what to do to make sure that you and the officer are both kept safe during the interaction.



Dep. Morrison said to keep your hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel so that way the officer sees your hands and does not see you fidgeting in the car. When they see you fidgeting, they suspect that you may have something to hide. Fidgeting could cause the officer to change his approach and get a little more strict.



Other than that, Dep. Morrison said that he is going to ask for you insurance, your registration, and your license. If the registration and insurance are in your glove compartment or another compartment, let the law enforcement officer know by telling them 'Officer, I am going to have to reach over here into this compartment to get these items. Is this going to be OK?' Otherwise, they do not know what is in your car or what you may have.

Dep. Morrison shared helpful tips on what to do when pulled over. He said that his main goal is to keep the citizens safe.