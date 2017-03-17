Pickens Hosts Maple Syrup Festival

This weekend, March 18-19, breakfast tables will be lined with local Maple Syrup, and more than 2000 people will fill the streets in Pickens.

The Maple Syrup Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday and include a host of home-cooked meals, handmade quilts, crafts, and Appalachian music.

Debby Morgan, vice president of the Pickens Historical Society, said, “we get people from all over. There’s people that come back every year; we get people from out of state. It is a homecoming, I mean, people do come home that grew up in Pickens and Helvetia area. They come back.”

This year marks the 33rd for the festival. A quilt will be raffled off during the weekend, and visitors are welcome to stay late Saturday for a Country/Rock Dance at Pickens School with music by “Intent.”