Harlem Globetrotter Shares More Than Just Basketball Tricks

A Harlem Globetrotters show is full of fun and games and one school got to take part in all the action Friday.

Students at Johnson Elementary learned tricks and played games with a Harlem Globetrotter but the visit wasn't just about basketball. The star "Hoops" Green spoke to students about the ABC's of bullying - how to take action, be brave, and have compassion for fellow students.

Briana "Hoops" Green said, "We are here to talk about the ABC's of bullying prevention. It's a lot of fun to come in here to these schools and talk about the subject and the topic and let them know that bullying isn't ok and we just want to let them know that we are here to support them."

The Globetrotters will be in Morgantown for a full show on April 5.