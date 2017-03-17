Every Girl Deserves a Dress

Imagine a world where every girl owned at least one dress. Women in Randolph County along with Elkins Sewing Center want to make that dream a reality.

More than 100 dresses were made by volunteers and donated to girls in Uganda, Africa.

Bonnie Scalia was inspired after reading about the Dress a Girl Around the World Campaign.

“We made kits, and so many ladies volunteered to make dresses,” says Scalia. “Our goal was 100 dresses; we made more than 120 dresses last year that were sent to Uganda, Africa.”

Scalia hosted Ponny Bukenya, the founder of Healthcare Volunteer Uganda, who has spent the last month visiting Elkins.

Dress a Girl Around the World is a Campaign under Hope 4 Women International bringing dignity to women around the world since 2006.

For more information on how to volunteer or to donate, visit Healthcare Volunteer Uganda or email healthcarevolunteer.uganda@gmail.com.