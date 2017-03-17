Wellsmart Relocates to Downtown Philippi

A new wellness center has opened its doors in downtown Philippi. Since 1994, owner Mike Holliday has helped individuals create a better quality of life.

“I love taking care of my body, and I can help other people take care of theirs,” says Holliday. “Some of them have come to me in wheelchairs and now they are running half marathons which is like one of the coolest things in the world.”

Holliday has been involved in the fitness industry since 1984. He holds two degrees from WVU, in Athletic Training and Physical Therapy. He takes a thorough history and offers one-on-one attention to all his patients.

Wellsmart offers services in personal training, group classes, dietary assessment, and therapeutic massage services.

Located at 22 Columbia Street, behind Mace’s Pharmacy in Philippi, Wellsmart’s new location offers more room and a closer commute for patients.