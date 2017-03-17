Students Help Fill Newest Food Pantry at Eastwood Elementary

The Pantry Plus More program in Monongalia County opened at its fifth-school on Friday afternoon at Eastwood Elementary.

“Some kids don't have as much food, so they can come here and get the food that they need,” said Eastwood Elementary fifth-grade student Nicholas Luke.

As he and other students helped carry car-loads of boxes to stock the pantry, they learned valuable lessons about hunger while making school days easier for some of their classmates.

"Having the pantry here just means that we just have the opportunity to remove some barriers that some of our students are facing,” said school counselor Anna Simmons. “Those barriers might be hunger, clothing, access to healthcare, medicine at times so this pantry helps us to address some of those needs and to help our students feel comfortable coming to school knowing they can focus on school and not have to worry.”

This pantry was stocked thanks to a donation from Elias and Aaron at Ali Baba's restaurant.

"Without the community members we wouldn't be able to even do this,” said Madison Thompson, Vice President of the Pantry Plus More Board. “Just having those people have the faith and belief that this is gonna be a success and wanna put forth that money to help fund, it's just so heartwarming.”

Any family in the school can sign up to receive assistance from the pantry which is stocked with specific items based on need.

Items available for students and their family include snacks and easily prepared foods, hygiene products, coats, detergent and books.

As Pantry Plus More expands throughout Monongalia County, the Mountaineer Food Bank is hoping to take it even further.

"They heard about our program and they got so excited they asked to come up here,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “They not only brought donations, but at the same time they have asked to see if they can duplicated this in other counties and they're asking us to be the model for the entire state. We’re ecstatic they’re here.”