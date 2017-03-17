Harlem Globetrotter Visits WVU Medicine Childrens'

The 15th female Globetrotter in 91 years visited WVU Medicine Childrens' Friday afternoon.



Briana Green says this is her rookie year and her teammates have taken her under their wing.



She says they've taught her everything, from tricks of the trade to just being a good person. At the hospital, she took part in making St. Patty's Day themed art projects with the patients.

"The Globetrotters are ambassadors of goodwill and it was something I wanted to be a part of. Not only to play basketball, but be able to give back and be active in the community and just be able to be a part of the Smile Patrol, and the ABC's of Bullying Prevention. It was something I definitely wanted to be a part of," said Briana Green, Harlem Globetrotter.

Green says her specialty move is a four point shot which is new to the game of basketball. This shot is made thirty feet from the basket.