3 Fairmont Residents Arrested After Deputies Find Synthetic Marijuana

Three Fairmont residents were arrested Friday after deputies said they found a large quantity of synthetic marijuana.

Courtney Martin, 23, Antwan Beafore, 24, and Joseph Taylor, 26, were arrested at East Park Village after deputies attempted to serve a search warrant, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, they found Taylor standing in the front yard. Taylor ran from deputies and was apprehended shortly after with 25 bags of synthetic marijuana.

Deputies then entered the residence at East Park Village and contacted Martin and Beafore. An additional 77 bags of synthetic marijuana, a quarter-ounce of marijuana and three sets of digital scales were found after searching the residence, said deputies.

Martin, Beafore, and Taylor are each charged with one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.