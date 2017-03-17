Lost Creek Man Arrested After Police Find Methamphetamine

A Lost Creek man was arrested Wednesday after police found him in a parking lot with methamphetamine in his car.

Joshua Lynch, 20, was allegedly found with a meth pipe hanging out of his pocket in the parking lot of Sleep Inn on Tolley Drive in Clarksburg, according to the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team.

Lynch also had a plastic pill container with meth, a small amount of marijuana, and bipolar medication inside, the team said. They also found plastic bags for packaging meth, according to court documents.

Officers said they determined that Lynch has been selling meth and other controlled substances in the area of Clarksburg and Harrison County.

Lynch is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.