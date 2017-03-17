State Attorney General Warns IRS Scams on the Rise

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians about and increase in scammers that could be posing as the IRS this tax season.

“It’s sad that we have to do it in this day and age, but I think it’s important because everyone is getting ripped off,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey explains that callers will aggressively threaten arrest or loss of money and property to lure people into giving out their personal information.

He also cautions that the IRS would send a letter before calling, so don’t give any information without verifying who you’re speaking to.

“They’re not actually barred under the law from calling you anymore,’ Morrisey explained further. “If you do, it’s best to just say ‘ok well let me call you back’ and then look and make sure you get the correct IRS number and you have the code in place and then that way you’re gonna be ensuring you’re dealing with a legitimate person from the government.”

When explaining the IRS scam, Morrisey also reminded West Virginians to be on the lookout for skimmer fraud that could take credit card information.

If you see any suspicious devices when swiping a card or receive a scam call contact the Attorney General’s office to report it at 304-558-2021.