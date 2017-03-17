National Weather Service to Conduct West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill As Part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - Even though we've already had one round of severe weather earlier in the month, now is the time to look at your severe weather preparedness plans for spring and summer severe weather and to help you prepare, the National Weather Service will hold a Statewide Tornado Drill.

What: West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill

When: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 - 10:00 AM EDT

Where: All 55 West Virginia Counties



The National Weather Service in Charleston says that this would be a good time for families, schools, and businesses to practice your severe weather safety plans, and think about where you would go, what you would do if a Tornado Warning was issued.



The Week of March 19th - 25th, 2017 has been designated as Severe Weather and Flood Awareness Week for the State of West Virginia. Each day, the National Weather Service will highlight safety rules and tips for different types of severe weather.

Monday: Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Floods and Flash Flood

Wednesday: Tornadoes (Statewide Tornado Drill)

Thursday: Lightning

Friday: Extreme Heat



Each day, the National Weather Service will issue Public Information Statements with information and safety tips for you to remember when encountering these different types of severe weather and will activate the Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday via Special Weather Statement.



Here are some basic safety tips to remember for severe weather:

THUNDERSTORMS

Thunderstorms produce many dangerous and severe forms of weather. Lightning, destructive winds, heavy rain and hail can all be products of thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue normal activity, but monitor weather conditions closely.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means to seek shelter immediately and monitor conditions on radio or television. Follow all of the above instructions until the storm passes.

What To Do

If you are outside, get into a building, car or bus.

If you are in the woods, pick a low area under small trees.

If you are swimming or boating, get out of the water immediately and onto land as soon as possible.

If you are in an open area, head for low ground such as a valley or ravine, or crouch down.

If golfing, leave the course as soon as possible and take shelter in the clubhouse.

What Not To Do

Do not touch metallic objects such as bicycles, fences, golf clubs, and equipment such as lawnmowers.

Do not go near trees, poles, hills, clotheslines, overhead wires, metal pipes, or water.

If in a group, do not huddle -- but spread out.

Do not use the telephone except in an emergency.

Do not take a shower or bath.

TORNADOES

Tornadoes are violent storms with spiraling high-speed winds. Tornadoes are usually accompanied by hail, severe thunderstorms and wind. The noise of a tornado has been described as a roaring sound -- like a train far away.

A Tornado Watch means there is a possibility of one or more tornadoes in your area. Continue normal activity but monitor weather conditions closely.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted and may be approaching -- seek shelter immediately.

When a tornado threatens, immediate action can save your life!

Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Protect your head.

In homes and small buildings, go to the basement or to an interior part of the lowest level -- take shelter in closets, bathrooms or interior halls away from windows. Get under something sturdy or lie in the bathtub and cover yourself with a blanket.

In schools, nursing homes, hospitals, factories, shopping centers and malls, go to pre-designated shelter areas. Interior hallways on the lowest levels are best. Stay away from exterior glass doors.

In high-rise buildings, go to interior, small rooms or hallways on the lowest floor possible with no windows. If you can see outside, you are not safe.

In vehicles or mobile homes, vacate and go to a substantial structure. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch, ravine or culvert with your hands shielding your head and neck.

