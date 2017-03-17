National Weather Service to Conduct West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill As Part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - Even though we've already had one round of severe weather earlier in the month, now is the time to look at your severe weather preparedness plans for spring and summer severe weather and to help you prepare, the National Weather Service will hold a Statewide Tornado Drill.
What: West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill
When: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 - 10:00 AM EDT
Where: All 55 West Virginia Counties
The National Weather Service in Charleston says that this would be a good time for families, schools, and businesses to practice your severe weather safety plans, and think about where you would go, what you would do if a Tornado Warning was issued.
The Week of March 19th - 25th, 2017 has been designated as Severe Weather and Flood Awareness Week for the State of West Virginia. Each day, the National Weather Service will highlight safety rules and tips for different types of severe weather.
Monday: Thunderstorms
Tuesday: Floods and Flash Flood
Wednesday: Tornadoes (Statewide Tornado Drill)
Thursday: Lightning
Friday: Extreme Heat
Each day, the National Weather Service will issue Public Information Statements with information and safety tips for you to remember when encountering these different types of severe weather and will activate the Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday via Special Weather Statement.
Here are some basic safety tips to remember for severe weather:
THUNDERSTORMS
Thunderstorms produce many dangerous and severe forms of weather. Lightning, destructive winds, heavy rain and hail can all be products of thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue normal activity, but monitor weather conditions closely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means to seek shelter immediately and monitor conditions on radio or television. Follow all of the above instructions until the storm passes.
What To Do
What Not To Do
TORNADOES
Tornadoes are violent storms with spiraling high-speed winds. Tornadoes are usually accompanied by hail, severe thunderstorms and wind. The noise of a tornado has been described as a roaring sound -- like a train far away.
A Tornado Watch means there is a possibility of one or more tornadoes in your area. Continue normal activity but monitor weather conditions closely.
A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted and may be approaching -- seek shelter immediately.
When a tornado threatens, immediate action can save your life!
As we go through the next week, stay with Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman and the StormTracker 12 Team for more information on severe weather safety throughout Severe Weather Awareness Week!
--- WBOY StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman
STAY TUNED to www.wvalways.com/weather as well as WBOY-StormTracker 12 Facebook and on Twitter. We send automatic warnings for all counties in our viewing area - just follow @StormTracker12.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.