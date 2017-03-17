UPDATE: 1 Man Arrested After Raid at Clarksburg Halfway House

UPDATE (3/17/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

One man was arrested and four other people were taken into custody after a raid at a federal halfway house in Clarksburg Friday morning.

Mark Lundell was arrested for violating terms of a supervised release. He was originally arrested in 2012 for drug-related crimes, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Deputy of the Northern District of West Virginia, Terry Moore.

Four other people were taken into custody and transferred because of house rule violations, Moore said.

Lundell appeared in court Friday. He is currently in the Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE (3/17/17 at 12:30 p.m.):

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the search warrants are sealed, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Per Department of Justice policy, we will not be issuing a press release," said Stacy Bishop, the Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Dismas Charities Halfway House in Clarksburg Friday morning.

Law enforcement swarmed the facility around 8:30 a.m., and U.S. Marshals escorted five people out of the facility.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, who chairs the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, said officers were executing federal search warrants.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, West Virginia State Police, Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Three Rivers Drug Task Force, Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South responded to the scene.

According to its website, Dismas Charities, Inc. serves as the primary re-entry point for over 8,000 men and women returning to society from state and federal prisons each year.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you the latest.