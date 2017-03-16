Citizens Police Academy Offers Unique Opportunity To Aid Police

On Thursday evening the Bridgeport Police Department began its Citizens Police Academy classes. The class teaches members of the community ways they can assist the officers in creating a safer city.

The Bridgeport Police Department is educating the community and giving them the information they need to help with everyday tasks and in times of disaster.

"It's a good opportunity for the citizens to come out and learn about various topics. Ranging from some things the police officers might do, to the citizens getting ready for potential disasters and just a wide variety of topics," said C.B. Sayers, officer at the Bridgeport Police Department.

Thursday evening Project GRACE was introduced, which stands for Getting Ready Ahead of Catastrophic Events. Emergency Management was also a topic of discussion.

"Anytime the community has knowledge and its able to help us do our jobs better because they'll be better prepared for any critical incidents that might come up. Hopefully we don't have those things but that knowledge will help them be ready just in case," said Sayers.

Once individuals are certified in the program, there are a variety of ways they can help the police department.

"Go out and do patrols and we check on people that are handicap. We do fingerprinting on Wednesdays for applications. And things that officers would have to stop their patrols and come in and do, we take care of that and that way it frees them up to chase criminals and catch the bad guys," said Kerry Hess, Director of Administration for the VIPS Program.

The first eight weeks of the program are open to anyone interested on certain topics being presented, including criminal investigations, a K-9 program, domestic violence, and polygraph, among others.

The final four weeks are specific to the department's VIPS program. This is the Volunteers in Police Service, which is a volunteer, uniformed part of the department.

"We could use the citizens and all of their extreme knowledge of things that we don't even know about. So we're always looking to recruit some volunteers for our VIPS program.

Find more information here on becoming a part of the Bridgeport Police Department's Citizens Police Academy.