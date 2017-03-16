Weston City Council Passes Sales Tax Increase

Weston City Council decided the fate of a proposed one percent sales tax ordinance at Thursday evening's meeting.

Council voted with a quorum 2-1 passing the one percent sales tax in the city of Weston starting in July. 28 cities in West Virginia have also imposed a one percent sales tax on its residents. People expressed their concerns both for and against the imposed tax to council.

“The people who live in Weston, the people who work in Weston the people who have businesses in Weston are the ones truly not benefiting from this tax. And with the way the economy is right now this is the last thing we need,” said Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, Operations Manager of Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum,

Council expressed said 70 percent of the funds would be placed towards infrastructure and the remaining would go to support the city police and fire department pension funds.

“It is totally necessary for us, we don’t have the monies. We sure aren’t going to get them from the state now, we’re not going to get them from the federal government and it was absolutely necessary that we do this,” said Julia Spelsberg, Mayor of Weston.

Council has many concerns over its city streets and bridges and they said without the revenues from the increased tax those projects will never be completed.

“In the past the Department of Highways has really been helpful to us. This year, you know, I doubt that they’re going to be able to come through with that money. For example they were going to try and help us with that Polk Creek, Fourth Street bridge and then that fell by the wayside. I am even worried now that there is a rubble bridge at Fourth Street that they were suppose to have on their list. Now I am wondering if they’ll be able to help with that,” said Spelsberg.

Weston City Council said they will be transparent as to where the one percent tax collected will be spent. They say capital improvements of the city like improving the streets and bridges are a high priority.

“The citizens want to know what the current money is being spent on. They have a budget of $1.5 some Million, and they’ve been able to save some money and do some things that they’ve wanted to do over the course of time and I want to know why and see what they’re spending the money on that they couldn’t do the same things for these types of situations like fixing the bridge on fourth,” said Gleason.

Several things are excluded from the one percent sales tax including: food, municipal utilities, rent and mortgages, gasoline, doctors visits and prescription medications.