Fairmont State University Professors File Suit Against Board of Governors

Two Fairmont State University professors are suing the Fairmont State Board of Governors and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission in relation to the search for a new university president.

The professors, Galen Hansen and Albert Magro, claim the the Board of Governors made decisions in secret regarding the process and did not include any item related to the presidential search on its meeting agendas or minutes from August through December 2016. They claim that the Board of Governors, however, made significant advancements in the search during that time.

The professors claim that the WVHEPC did not "hold the Board of Governors accountable or ensure that they carry out their duty to govern Fairmont State University effectively."

They have asked the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to interpret the Open Meetings Act in regard to the board's handling of the search.