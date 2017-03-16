FSU Hosts Spring Showcase on Infusing Technology in Classrooms

Teachers from several counties in our area are learning how to infuse technology in their classrooms.

The West Virginia Center for Professional Development hosted its Spring Showcase at Fairmont State University Thursday to discuss tools like 3D printing, QR codes and tablets.

The teachers said they needed to adapt technology in their classrooms each year but these conferences allow them to share ideas.

"I think everyone's goal is to go one-to-one and have the students individually using a device of some kind and even though some classrooms may have that, there are some that don't," said, Cassie Levelle, West Fairmont School teacher. "So i think the first step is to making sure every teacher has the tools that they need."



Teachers and presenters also discussed ways to contact legislators to urge them to not make more budget cuts to the center for professional development.