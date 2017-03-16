WV Department of Agriculture Seeking Strawberry Growers

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is looking for strawberry growers for the annual Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.



The department is organizing a strawberry sale and wants more berries to offer than in past years. The department said that technology has advanced to the point that more berries can be offered earlier and that increasing growth of crops like berries can help the entire state.



"There's a huge opportunity for local specialty crops. That includes strawberries, and local produce that is not being met my West Virginia growers. That is food that is being imported from elsewhere."



The Department of Agriculture said West Virginia consumes about $8 billion in food each year, but only produces about $800 million of that.