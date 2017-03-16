Weston City Council To Vote On Sales Tax Increase

After weeks of debate, the decision about an additional one percent sales tax in Weston will be settled Thursday night after a public hearing and third reading of the measure. The move comes as the city faces growing needs to improve its infrastructure, and a shrinking budget with which to do it. City Finance Manager Dodie Arbogast said it's a measure she believes the community is behind.

"There's been a lot of support for this. [City Councilman] Eric Dever says 60 percent of the people in his ward are in favor of it. Virtually everybody I've spoken with in the public, at the courthouse, at the grocery stores, who come in here are supporting it," said Arbogast.

But support from city residents is far from universal. Early into the process, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce passed a resolution opposing the increase. About one-third of the chamber's members are within city limits, and Executive Director Sherry Rogers said the entire chamber thinks it's a bad plan.

"The economy is already depressed in our area. Now is not a good time. They feel that other avenues of income need to be explored and discussed," Rogers said.

Arbogast believes the tax is as fair as possible to residents in the city, and that many regular purchases won't be affected by the increase. It also means that people who work in the city but don't live there will also shoulder some of the responsibility.

"Visitors drive on these roads, so they should help pay for them. People who live out of the city, drive on these roads, but they shop in town, they travel to and form work on our streets, they should help pay for the maintenance of that," Arbogast said.