WV Secretary of State Honors Lewis County Voters

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was in Weston Thursday to honor some Lewis County residents.



Warner was there to recognize more than 150 voters in Lewis County who have not missed an election for the past 50 years.



Warner is touring to recognize voters around the state, and started in Lewis County since the county had the highest rate of voter turnout in last year's general election.



He said those who vote regularly are deserving of the special recognition.



"These are great Americans," said Warner. "These are people who are invested in our democratic process, and they've shown it by showing up at the polls and voting, over 50 years, every election. Just imagine that, what dedication."



Warner said he's also been working with county clerks around the state to make voter rolls as accurate as possible.