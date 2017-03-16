Community College Chancellor Speaks at Congressional Hearing

The chancellor of the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia spoke to the US Senate yesterday about the state's success in STEM education.



Dr. Sarah Tucker testified to a subcommittee about how STEM programs turn into valuable jobs in the state.

She shared that the four largest growing industries in West Virginia are all STEM fields.

Dr. Tucker says federal support for these programs is needed for many West Virginia families at institutions like Pierpont Community and Technical College.



"In our economy we need a certain level of skills that is maybe not necessarily at the four year level but it's at the two year level and it allows our students and our students to be able to quickly transition from an industry that's in decline to an industry that's in high demand," said Bo Sellers, Pierpont Community & Technology College.



Senators Capito and Manchin encouraged Dr. Tucker to speak about West Virginia's benefit from STEM education.