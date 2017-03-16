PITAR Meeting in Clarksburg Helps Community Fight Addiction

Addiction can affect anyone at any stage of life.

On Thursday, community leaders held a monthly meeting in Clarksburg for a Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery meeting, or PITAR.

Leaders heard from a speaker who works with health professionals who've suffered from addiction.

He said even healthcare workers can fall into the trap of drugs.

"These type illnesses of mental illness and addiction affect every body. They don't discriminate against your title or education. They pretty much have a unique incidence across all populations and I just wanted to share with them that I do similar work in the physician health population," said Brad Hall, executive director of W.Va Medical Professionals Health Program.

Community leaders said these monthly meetings provide a great networking resource to them so that they can help the people of this area better.