Marion County Project Graduation Seeking Volunteers

A group in Marion County is working to ensure high school seniors celebrate their graduation.

Since 1988, 'Project Graduation' has been hosted for seniors at all three Marion County high schools. Last year's event was held at Valley Worlds of Fun the night of graduation.



Now, volunteers are needed to help coordinate this year's drug and alcohol free event. MCPARC is helping to sponsor this year's event.

"I want to invite the junior parents and the sophomore parents and the freshmen parents to come out on the night of project graduation and help us chaperone so they can see what this awesome thing is about and then in the future they can help us tweak it and make it more special for their kids," said MCPG Chairperson Connie VanGilder.

Parents are needed to help as chaperones and to help with planning, while donations are needed for the raffle.

A dance fundraiser is being held on March 31 at the Winfield Community Building. Tickets are $5.

For more information about donating to MCPG or volunteering, call 304-363-7037. Checks can be made out to MCPARC with Project Graduation on the memo line.