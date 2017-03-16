Bonnie Belle's Bakery Adds Second Location

One local business has made their living selling sweet cakes and cupcakes in Nutter Fort. Bonnie Belle's Pastries in nutter fort has been in business for almost 70 years and they are ready for an exciting new venture.

The business is opening a second location in White Oaks near TGI-Fridays and the local eatery, Cody's.

The owner said the new location will help it reach more customers.

"Our hopes are to meet a lot of new people and to make our Morgantown and Fairmont customers shorten their distance. Instead of coming to Nutter Fort, they can come there which will help them out a little bit," said owner Linda Fowler.

Bonnie Belles plans to open the White Oaks location in June.