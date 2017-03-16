Local Eateries Partner with Girl Scouts

Sweet treats are hard to turn down and treats that include Girl Scout cookies are even harder to turn down.

Local girl scouts are celebrating 100 years of sales by partnering with businesses in downtown Clarksburg.

Stonewall Coffee, My Mother's Daughter and My Little Cupcake have partnered with the girl scouts to help them sell their cookies while making sweet treats of their own.

The owner of My Little Cupcake said she enjoys working with the girl scouts as a way to give back to the community.

"Its important to give back to the community. I see these girls working really hard to make a difference in the community and we want to be able to support them as well," said Kaycee Crislip, owner.

The girl scout event is tomorrow from 3-6 p.m. at My Little Cupcake, My Mother's Daughter, and Stonewall Coffee on Main Street in Clarksburg.