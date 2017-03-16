March of Dimes March for Babies Fights Prematurity, Birth Defects and Infant Mortality

Luke and Layla Lester started their life in a fight.

"For the first two months of their life, you just kind of felt helpless," said their mother Samantha Lester. "It was really hard because we couldn't even hold them, touch them. We had to talk to them through the little hole in the incubator."

Born at just 29 weeks, Layla weighed in at three pounds seven ounces. Luke was only one pound four ounces. He spent the first fifty days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit. But now, they are thriving. Their mother Samantha said it is research from the March of Dimes that allowed them to live.

"To look at them today and see how far they've come, nobody can believe how fast they've grown. At one point in the NICU, they were four pounds combined and now he weighs 21 pounds and she weighs 24," she said.

On Thursday, the kickoff event was held for the North Central West Virginia March for Babies. It previewed this year's walk, which will be held at East Marion Park in Fairmont, the Lester family is this year's ambassador family.

"Some people don't even know there's a NICU in a hospital so I think it's important to spread awareness and raise awareness so that no family has to go through what we've gone through and so that no baby has to endure what they've endured," Samantha said.

March of Dimes was founded in 1938 to find a cure to polio. Now, the organization is fighting infant mortality, birth defects and prematurity.

"What we like to say is every baby is a March of Dimes baby, so whether you've had a baby that was in the NICU that didn't make it to their first birthday or has a birth defect, we celebrate healthy babies too. none of us have polio today and that's because of the polio vaccine which started with the March of Dimes so we're all affected by the March of Dimes," said Daniel Hare, Senior Development Manager for March of Dimes.

The goal for this year's March for Babies is to raise $50,000 and to spread awareness about the work March of Dimes does for families every year.

"Without the research funded by the March of Dimes, our babies probably would not be here today along with many other babies," Samantha said.

To find out more information about the North Central West Virginia March of Dimes March for Babies, click here.