United Health Center Uses High Tech Robots to Fight Germs

Fighting germs in a hospital is a tough battle.

United Health Center announced Thursday that robots are the reason the hospital stays free of most bacteria.

The 3 Xenex Lightstrike germ-zapping robots at UHC are the most in any hospital in the state.

The robot uses UV-C light rays to kill germs in hard to clean places.

Doctors say that the robots reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections.

"Well what these do that our traditional methods do not..it is an enhancement to what we currently do in terms of our cleaning and disinfection and the elbow grease so to speak. UV-C actually disrupts the bacteria membranes and prevents the DNA and RNA from replicating," said Dr. Mark Povroznik.

One robot is on display at UHC for those interested in seeing what the technology looks like.