WVU Professor's Research Solving Problems in Self-Driving Cars

A West Virginia University professor is using his research to help solve problems related to self-driving cars.

“What we’re trying to do here is develop sort of like a sixth sense for computer,” said Victor Fragoso, an Assistant Professor in WVU’s Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

This “sixth sense” will improve technology inside autonomous cars to help them more accurately and safely navigate the streets.

“For a self-driving car that is moving around the city to localize himself, to understand where he is in the city, he has to recognize objects in the city,” said Fragoso. “He also has to recognize how confident he is that the recognition of the object is high, otherwise he could cause probably accidents.”

Recognizing objects is more difficult for cars, because where our eyes see the road; an autonomous car’s computer sees a grid of numbers. If a car doesn’t have confidence in its location, a driver must take over.

Fragoso’s research creates a 3-D model of a city placed in the car’s computer, helping it to more easily recognize with accuracy the same location from different angles.

“The red sort of like points are actually cameras that are located in the city,” explained Fragoso, referring to his 3-D model. “What this is doing is collecting a lot of images from the internet and then exactly estimating where that camera is located in position with respect to the scene.”

This research will lead to more accelerated construction of maps of any location, which are not just used for cars.

“Say if you have visually impaired people that are wearing cameras,” Fragoso said. “If they move around the city you can exactly know where they are.”

Fragoso’s research is funded by a two-year grant from the National Science Foundation. He says he’s been working on this topic for six years and has many years of research left because there’s a lot to explore.