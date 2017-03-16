Morgantown Students Prepping for State Geography Bee

In a few weeks, 67 students from schools all over the state will be competing to represent West Virginia in the 29th National Geographic Bee Championship.

This will be the second time at the National Geographic State Bee for Saint Francis Central Catholic’s Patrick Ryan, who is in 8th grade. He will represent Monongalia County along with 7th grader Lauren Gilchrist from Suncrest Middle School, 4th grade student Natalie Esposito who attends Suncrest Elementary School and 7th grader Gabe Turak from Trinity Christian School.

These four students and all other qualifiers in grades four through eight will compete at Concord University on March 31.

“I’m glad to be in the geography bee,” said Ryan. “Hopefully since this is my last year being eligible to do it I do better than last time. If I win I’ll be super excited, but I’ll have to see when I get there.”

Students will go through several rounds of world and U.S. geography questions to decide the champion.

Organizers also try to make it an enjoyable day for the contestants with a photo booth and birds of prey presentation before the competition begins.

“We appreciate the teachers that register their school to participate in a bee and spark the kids’ interest about other places in the world and how we’re connected,” said Linda Poff who coordinates the West Virginia National Geographic State Bee with help from the West Virginia Geographic Alliance.

The champion of the State Bee wins a medal, $100 in cash, a National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World 4th Edition and a trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Geographic Bee Championship May 14-17th.

To see a list of all the state’s qualifying students, visit nationalgeographic.org/bee and click West Virginia.