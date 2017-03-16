Proposed Annual Car Inspection Bill Faces Pushback From Morgantown Repair Shops

A proposed house bill that would eliminate required annual car inspections is facing pushback from Morgantown repair shops.

House bill 2882 aims to fall in line with advanced vehicle technology that notifies users when there are threatening predicaments, lead sponsor Delegate Gary Howell said. Cars are safer with longer lasting parts, he added.

More than 30 states currently do not require annual inspections. Howell, a former mechanic, said he didn't see any safety concerns. However, some car repair shops disagreed.

Harry Sprouse, owner of Riverside Automotive, said inspections help people catch problems they might not have detected earlier. Not only are these inspections a necessity for driver's safety, but they are a vital part of repair shops' business, he added.

"You know three out of ten vehicles are coming in for safety inspections," he said. "It's going to hurt our industry."

The bill is awaiting further action in the roads and transportation committee.