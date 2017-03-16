WVU Nursing Students Educate Youth About Drug Epidemic - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Nursing Students Educate Youth About Drug Epidemic

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has partnered with WVU's nursing school to tackle the state's drug epidemic by educating West Virginia's youth.

A nursing student spoke with Mountaineer Middle School about opioids and their impact on the body. Morrisey said it's crucial to educate people at a younger age. 

"We're partnering up with WVU School of Nursing to really educate a lot of people who are coming up, graduating from grammar school that eighth grade area," said Morrisey. "We think it's so important that people know the real perils of opioids." 

