WVU Nursing Students Educate Youth About Drug Epidemic

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has partnered with WVU's nursing school to tackle the state's drug epidemic by educating West Virginia's youth.

A nursing student spoke with Mountaineer Middle School about opioids and their impact on the body. Morrisey said it's crucial to educate people at a younger age.

"We're partnering up with WVU School of Nursing to really educate a lot of people who are coming up, graduating from grammar school that eighth grade area," said Morrisey. "We think it's so important that people know the real perils of opioids."