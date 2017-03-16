WVU Nursing Students Educate Youth About Drug Epidemic

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has partnered with WVU's nursing school to tackle the state's drug epidemic by educating West Virginia's youth.
A nursing student spoke with Mountaineer Middle School about opioids and their impact on the body. Morrisey said it's crucial to educate people at a younger age.
"We're partnering up with WVU School of Nursing to really educate a lot of people who are coming up, graduating from grammar school that eighth grade area," said Morrisey. "We think it's so important that people know the real perils of opioids."
Clarksburg Studio
