Fairmont State Professors Sue School Over President Search

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) - Two Fairmont State University professors are suing the school over its search for its next president.

The Times West Virginian (http://bit.ly/2mSUUs1) reports Dr. Galen Hansen and Dr. Albert Magro filed a lawsuit March 3 against the FSU Board of Governors and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

In the lawsuit, Hansen, who's a physics professor, and Magro, a biology professor, say the Board of Governors violated the state Open Meetings Act.

They say the board discussed and made decisions in secret about the presidential search committee, candidate requirements and the job description among other things.

They also accuse the board of making those decisions without public notification or record.

The newspaper was unable to reach the board or the policy commission for comment.

FSU President Maria Rose is retiring in June.

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

