Armed Robbery Reported in Monongalia County

Deputies in Monongalia County are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a residence on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Deputies said the robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the two armed robbers forced their way into a residence with the use of firearms and demanded money from a woman. The two suspects fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The woman was treated and released for minor injuries by Monongalia County EMS.

Deputies said both men are black. One is heavy-set and the other is short and thin. Both men were said to be wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, please call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218.