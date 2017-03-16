Granville Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Bomb Hospital

Morgantown police have arrested a man after they said he threatened to blow up Chestnut Ridge Hospital.

Police responded to a report of a bomb threat at the hospital on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from Morgantown police. They said Benson Rogers, 42, of Granville, became irate while speaking with hospital employees and threatened to "bomb" the hospital.

Authorities said Rogers is known to officers from previous encounters and was located a short while later.

Rogers was arrested without incident and charged with making a false threat concerning bombs or other explosive devices. He was released following his arraignment on a Personal Recognizance bond.