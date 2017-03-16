FSU's Bingaya Among Finalists for National Award

Fairmont State star Matt Bingaya is already the Mountain East Conference and Atlantic Region player of the year. Before Fairmont's season ends, he might collect a bit more hardware.

Bingaya, a two-year transfer from Southern Miss, is one of 25 players remaining on the Bevo Francis Award Watch List. The award goes to the athlete who produced the finest overall season in small college basketball.

Bingaya averaged 19.4 points per game during the Atlantic Regional, helping Fairmont secure a berth in the Elite Eight. For more on the Bevo Francis Award, click here.