Fairmont State is No. 1 again.

The Falcons earned the top seed in the Division II Elite Eight after a selection committee re-seeded the field of regional champions. Fairmont punched a ticket to the national quarterfinals in South Dakota with an 86-80 win over Wheeling Jesuit Tuesday at Joe Retton Arena.

The Falcons will play eight-seed Rollins in the Elite Eight March 22 at 1 p.m. Rollins won the South regional as the seven-seed.

