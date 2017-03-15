UPDATE: Police Release New Information on Fairmont Murder

Two people are dead after a fatal shooting in Fairmont on Tuesday evening and a suicide in Clarksburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Fairmont Police Department, officers received a "man down" call around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at the First Exchange Bank located on Fairmont Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man lying face down in the drive-thru lane. Police said the man was not breathing and was holding a plastic bag of opiates. First responders removed the man's garments and noticed gunshots on his torso. The victim was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. The victim was later identified as Corey Seville Glover, 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to the press release.

Police collected evidence at the scene which included a .380 shell case, a cell phone and other items. Police executed a search warrant on a cell phone, which indicated that a drug deal was supposed to take place before the homicide. Police said the phone number of the attempted buyer was tracked to a residence in Barbour County. After contacting residents in Barbour County, police identified the shooter and owner of the cell phone as Tim Jung Braunsberg, 34, of Clarksburg.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for an apartment complex in Clarksburg where they believed Braunsberg was staying. Fairmont Police and several other law enforcement agencies attempted to execute the search warrant.

According to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine, when police knocked and announced themselves at the residence on Broadway Avenue, they proceeded through the apartment and heard a single gunshot. Braunsberg was found in his bed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Clarksburg Police Department detectives handled the scene of the shooting on Broadway Avenue, Shine said. Once they completed their investigation, Fairmont police continued their search for evidence relating to Tuesday night's shooting. Fairmont police said the weapon used in the suicide was a .380, and they believe it was the same weapon used in the homicide in Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department will continue to investigate the homicide of Glover, but police said they are confident that the evidence will confirm that Braunsberg is the shooter.