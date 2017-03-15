WVU Medicine Celebrates 1 Year with Special Forces

Becoming a medical doctor generally takes four years of schooling plus additional years of residency.

Special Forces Medical Sergeant and Chief Instructor, Ludwig Brenke said the Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeants get less than half that time to learn how to treat wounded soldiers on the battle field, local children with the flu and everything in between.

"They get exposed to everything you can think of that's in the medical realm. So emergency medicine, infectious diseases, labor and delivery, anesthesiology," said Brenke. "We make the best medics in the world."

Only a handful of the special forces students, with the highest G.P.As are chosen to extend their curriculum in the Mountain State and learn alongside conventional medical students.

"You have to step up your game because you didn't go to med school. Everything you know was fed to you by fire-hose. With 16-hour days for about a year and that's all the medical background you have," Brenke said.

Shawn Kane, Special Warfare Medical Group Commander, said the students don't let limited training keep them from striving for perfection.

"I mean they're a very competitive group of people. And they want to do even better than the medical students," said Kane. "They compete with themselves so they're going to compete with anyone you put around them."

Kane said WVU is a huge asset to their training program.

"What they add is probably immeasurable. It's an incredible opportunity/ relationship."

Dr. Alison Wilson, Director of the WVU Medicine Critical Care and Trauma Institute, said they're happy to provide a hands-on learning environment.

"Not only the clinical experiences and opportunities to interact with real patients but also since we are educators and we are faculty we're used to dealing with people in a learning environment," said Wilson.

Which is especially valuable because for the Green Beret's that learning environment can quickly change to a dangerous combat environment following graduation.