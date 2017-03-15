WV Service Dog Support Group Advocate For Support

West Virginia Service Dog Support Group held its quarterly meeting Wednesday night at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksburg.

Advocates said their seeing a great need for service animals for the disabled, veterans and children. Volunteers said it’s about a two year process to have a service animal properly trained. One advocate said she has a personal connection with a veteran who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a service dog.

“That dog help ease the pain and help them get through the day. Also, had a veteran who took the dog to work with them; another friend that dog could pick that person up if they happen to fall. So its just a lot of amazing things that the service dog can do to make activities of daily living better,” said Theresa Marinaro, Advocate for WV Service Dog Support Group.

Silver hair legislator representative, Joyce Rabanal, has written a position paper for increased penalties for individuals who use a fake service dog. Representatives are asking legislators to look at the position paper and make the misrepresenting of pets as service animals a misdemeanor.