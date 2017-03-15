Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior Girls' AA State Champs

Saturday afternoon, the Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears captured their first State Championship title in twenty years.

Head Coach Corey Hines says that this state championship goes beyond the court.

"I am very blessed and thankful for the win, but yeah, I am proud of these girls, these are my kids, that's the best thing I could say and they are going to continue to be my kids even after they graduate."

This win was no surprise to Coach Hines, he had a feeling all along that this group was going to be the one with the magic.

"Coming in to the offseason, I think November 23, our trainer, Neil and I watched them and I said, we can win a championship with this group. I believed that this group could win it."

Even with a small senior class with just two girls, Erica Bowles and Abby Stoller, the accolades stretch out even further then the state championship. Stoller will be playing for Glenville State on a scholarship next season along with her sister. Senior, Erica Bowles, although not signed with a team, can still look to play at the college level.

Senior Erica Bowles says the team was hungry to go out with a bang.

"From the very first game, we have a chant and at the end we say, state champs and they know how bad me and Abby wanted to end the season with a ring and we ended up getting one in the end."