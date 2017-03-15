Harrison County Commission Passes Dog Breeder Ordinance

Harrison County Commission passed an ordinance Wednesday concerning commercial dog breeding.



The ordinance said breeders must have a valid business license issued by the state and obtain an annual permit from commission.

Commission said the ordinance protects the animals and ensures proper business practices.

"So this protects the animals and protects the public from getting dogs what we call puppy mill and of course is what the bill is for but it doesn't affect the animal lover that wants to have ten or twelve dogs," said Commissioner David Hinkle about the ordinance.

Right now, the commission said most breeders in Harrison County are following the ordinance.