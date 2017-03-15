Harrison County Sheriff's Department to Budget for Body Cameras

Harrison County Commission heard from the Prosecutor and Sheriff's department Wednesday about next year's budgets.

Both offices requested a 5 percent increase to account for the rise in the cost of living.

The Sheriff's department asked for something new for next year to improve deputy safety.

The department asked for $90,000 to buy body cameras.

An officer said the body cameras help both the department and citizens.

"They realize oh someone is taping this other than my buddy and as for law enforcement, we also know that it is running so you kind of get a good mix of a more professional perspective from law enforcement and a kinder, gentler response from the citizens," said Officer Sam Morrison.

Harrison County Commission said it will decide on all budget requests by the end of March.