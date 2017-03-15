Volunteer Group Works Closely With Police Department

Volunteering takes on many different types of roles but one group in Bridgeport works to help the police department.

Kerry Hess spends his time volunteering for the Bridgeport Police Department and as a Volunteer in Police Service, he said his time is well spent.

"You know whatever we can do to help the police free up their time," said Kerry Hess about his work as a volunteer in police service.

For example he said fingerprinting an individual can take up to 10 minutes so using a volunteer for the job saves the department valuable time. Besides being helpful, Hess said VIPS was the perfect way for him to spend his post retirement years.

"I wanted to be able to volunteer but I didn't want to work a job that I had a schedule to adhere to so the nice thing about this is you don't have a schedule," said Hess.

Any work the VIPS do allows for the police department to focus on their job.

"They play a very important role in the department. We are fortunate to have 18 of them active right now. They do office work for us, they do administrative type work, they patrol the streets. If they find something that is not right or out of the ordinary, they notify us so its an extra set of eyes and ears out there to help us," said Chief Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department.

From fingerprinting to 5k races and patrolling the streets, Chief Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department said volunteers like Kerry Hess help to keep Bridgeport safer.