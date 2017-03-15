Restaurant Road Trip: Parker's 4th Street Restaurant and Bar

A sizzling burger flipped on the grill. Onions and peppers added to a cheesy steak hoagie. Two grilled cheese sandwiches hugging a burger with cheese, tomato and lettuce.

These are just a few of the items owner George Parker Fulton Jr. has cooking up in downtown Clarksburg at Parker's 4th Street Restaurant and Bar. The establishment located at 123 South 4th St. opened in February, after Fulton closed Bridgeport's Parker's on the Runway.

"We hated to leave there," Fulton said. "But we were wanting to be out where there was more traffic."

Fulton said goodbye to scenic airport views in favor of bringing in more customers. So far, his plan has worked. With busy lunches, dinners and deliveries, Fulton finds himself busier as of late cooking over 50 menu items all under $20.

Fulton inherited family recipes and picked up others during his time working for other restaurants. He brought those recipes and some new ideas to a menu that boasts specials like prime rib on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in addition to homemade desserts and calzones.

"The calzones, if you get one and you're not full it's going to be your own fault," customer Greg Oldaker said. "It's pretty much a large pizza, fill it with what you want."

Though the store touts a family-friendly atmosphere, there's also a bar and evening events including Working Women's Wednesday and karaoke on Thursdays.

Fulton ultimately hopes the events and homemade items will help Clarksburg's continued development.

"I know they were trying to rebuild Clarksburg, so we're just trying to be a part of that," said Fulton.