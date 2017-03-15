Congressman McKinley Addresses WV Healthcare Concerns

Congressman David McKinley is addressing West Virginians’ concerns with the proposed American Health Care Act.

He says the new legislation will continue to cover pre-existing conditions and allow children to remain on their parents insurance until age 26.

McKinley wants to find ways to maintain coverage for the 180,000 people in the state who are not insured because of the Medicaid expansion.

“I think we wanna make sure that those people can stay on that plan because providing accessibility to healthcare is very important,” Congressman McKinley said after a roundtable discussion in Morgantown on Monday. “When we have 29% of our population in West Virginia on Medicaid, this is no the time to pull the rug out from under them.”

The Congressman also expressed his commitment to making healthcare premiums more affordable.

“What’s driving me on this is the fact that it’s become not affordable,” he said. “When people have a $12,000 deductible we better address this issue. Not a year from now, but as quickly as we can. “

Congressman McKinley says the legislation has a long way to go before it’s passed and changes can be made.

He encourages anyone with questions or concerns or who wants more information on the legislation to contact his office at 202-225-4172.