New President Selected to Serve Glenville State College

A new president was selected to serve Glenville State College Wednesday.

According to college officials, Dr. Tracy Pellett was selected to serve as the twenty-fourth leader of the college by the college's Board of Governors.

"It is with both gratitude and humility that I thank the Glenville State Board of Governors and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for this wonderful opportunity to serve as the next president of Glenville State College," Pellett said. "My wife Heidi and I look forward with great anticipation and enthusiasm to becoming part of this respected institution and supportive community. Glenville State College has a tremendous history, a deeply-rooted commitment to serving students and the Glenville community, and I am honored to have an opportunity to work with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to help shape its future."

Pellett is currently the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Georgia. He previously held positions at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington as Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Education and Associate Provost for Academic and Student Life. He spent his early career as a middle school teacher, college officials said.

Pellett will succeed Dr. Peter Barr on July 1, 2017. Barr announced his intention to retire last year, officials said.