Monongalia County Commission Discusses Upcoming Budget Challenges

Monongalia County Commission says there are a lot of unknowns as they put together the upcoming year’s budget.

Commissioner Sean P. Sikora said the county faces challenges just like everyone in the state, but is concerned with two main issues that could impact the approximately $32 million budget.

One of which is the proposed regulation that could take away some of the county’s 911 fees and give them to the State Police.

He also said unresolved public-private partnership issues could affect future funding.

The County has also begun to meet with elected offices to hear their concerns and where they need additional help

“Even a county like Monongalia we still have to be cognizant of all those things that are going on at the state to make sure that covered for the whole year,” Sikora said. “It’s an interesting process.”

Monongalia County’s budget is due by March 28. After it is reviewed and approved, Commission would lay the levies to assign tax rates on April 18.