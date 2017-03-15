Shamrock Safety Squad Encouraging Safe Celebrating for St. Patrick's Day

“Binge drinking in Mon County is roughly two and a half times the average in the state of West Virginia or even the national average,” said Dr. Daniel Shook, Director of the WVU Greater Morgantown Safe Communities Initiative. “That’s one of our biggest problems. This way we wanted to do something kind of preventive. We’re trying to stop these things from happening.”

On Saint Patrick’s Day the newly formed Shamrock Safety Squad, made up of volunteers from the Mon County Prevention Coalition, West Virginia University Collegiate Recovery Program and Safe Communities Initiative will be walking downtown trying to stop any dangers that may come from excessive drinking.

“DUI’s, fatalities, vehicle fatalities related to alcohol, alcohol disease, assaults, property damage, a lot of things can happen to harm the residents and the students of the University.”

The Shamrock Safety Squad will be downtown from 2-8 p.m. on Friday. They’ll also have a tent set up at Wesley United Methodist Church on the corner of Willey and North High Streets.

Around 20 volunteers will be dressed in their Saint Patty’s Day best because they’re not here to stop anyone from enjoying the holiday; they just want everyone to celebrate responsibly.

While talking to party goers, the Shamrock Safety Squad will be handing out information on the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse, water, Powerade and protein bars.

The squad will be recognizable by the Safe Communities logo and hopes that their work helps people celebrate responsibly not only on that day, but every time they go out.

“We trust that the people that we interact with will really think two or three times about what’s going to happen to them in the evening if they do consume too much alcohol and the impact that it has on our community and the residents,” said Shook.