Wood-Burning Stove Catches Lumberport Home on Fire

A home in Lumberport caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the home on Depot Street at approximately 3 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started outside of the home in a wood-burning stove in the back and spread quickly to the home.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to make it out safely, fire officials said. The home sustained extensive damage but was not a total loss.

The Lumberport, Shinnston, Spelter, and Worthington Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.