Countdown to Commencement Begins

Students begin planning their graduation day the day they enroll in college.

At Davis & Elkins College getting a leg up on commencement is something the college takes as highly as the students.

Student Accounts Coordinator, Joshua Stump, says “my primary goal with the students here is to ensure that they have everything taken care of in terms of their bill. I check to make sure that they have all their payments in, that there are no surprises that have come up.”

The business, registrar, financial aide, career services, and many other offices set up booths to make the process more accessible to students.

This year’s graduating class will have near 140 graduates, many of whom were present to make sure they are in good standing.